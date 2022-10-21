Resident Evil Producer Addresses Possibility of a Code Veronica Remake

Resident Evil's creators seem to be equally set on remaking the series' games as they are putting out new releases, but not every game has gotten the remake treatment. Resident Evil Code: Veronica, notably, has been skipped over in terms of remakes with Capcom moving from Resident Evil 3 straight to Resident Evil 4. That's not to say that fans haven't asked, however, with pretty much any remake discussion online featuring at least one question asking about a Code: Veronica remake, but based on Capcom's most recent comments, it doesn't look like there are any plans to make that happen at this time.

Amid the recent Resident Evil news focused on the Resident Evil 4 remake, NoisyPixel spoke to Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi about the possibility of a Code: Veronica remake. When asked if something like that was in the cards, Hirabayashi said that there were currently no plans for such a remake, though if the "opportunity comes, maybe."

So it's not a "yes" by any means, but it's definitely not a "no" either. However, one must take into consideration Capcom's timeline with its remakes, too. The first full-fledged remake was for Resident Evil 2 with Resident Evil 3's following it, and early next year, we'll see the remake for Resident Evil 4 release. Even though there are still plenty of vocal fans asking for a Code: Veronica remake, it seems unlikely that Capcom would backtrack whenever Resident Evil 5 – a unique multiplayer twist on the Resident Evil formula – is technically next in line for consideration after Resident Evil 4.

Code: Veronica, for those unfamiliar with the game, features Claire Redfield and Chris Redfield. You can still buy it on digital storefronts, but given that it came out initially in 2000 and hasn't really had any touch-ups since the Code: Veronica X port released over 10 years ago, it doesn't play nearly as well as the newer works.

"Raccoon City was just the beginning," a preview of this Resident Evil game reads. "Claire and Chris Redfield's nightmare continues as the siblings fight to survive against zombies and other monstrosities within Umbrella's deadly facilities. Scavenge for weapons and precious ammo to battle undead canines, a gigantic subterranean worm, and other terrors lurking in the shadows. Explore the mysterious Rockfort Island facility and the freezing Antarctic Base for clues exposing the Umbrella Corporation's sordid goals and the truth behind the mysterious and unsettling Ashford twins."