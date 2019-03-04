‘Resident Evil’ Gets a Hilarious 80s Sitcom Makeover

We’ve seen some hilarious things regarding Resident Evil ever since the remake for the second game came out with incredible success. We’ve seen Mr. X in ways we never thought we’d see him, and we’ve even seen Thomas the Tank Engine crash the party. Now, we’re seeing the franchise as a whole in an entirely different light: as a 80s sitcom.

According to YouTuber ‘GreyGhost Mike’, “I thought the live action opening of the original Resident Evil might work better as a classic sitcom intro. So I slapped this together.”

It’s pretty hilarious and definitely hits that vibe – though there were more than a few times where we were getting serious 80s movie feels too. Still, it’s a hilarious take on what is a traditional horror franchise, and a nice break for those needing to change their pants again after their billionth Mr. X encounter.

As for the game itself that has been well-received since launch, Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

Sound off with your thoughts on the latest franchise nod in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

