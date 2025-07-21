Resident Evil Movie Plot Leak Reveals Which Games It Takes Place During

A new plot leak reveals more details about the upcoming Resident Evil movie, including which games it may be set during. The Resident Evil franchise is one of the most beloved video game horror franchises and also one of the most adapted gaming franchises out there. There are a bunch of Resident Evil movies out there, but the quality dramatically varies and they don’t really adhere to the games very closely. With that said, the early films starring Milla Jovovich were still massively successful at the box office and kept Hollywood interested in the IP. While Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City aimed to be a bit more faithful, it didn’t resonate.

With that said, Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger will be helming the next Resident Evil movie based on a script he co-wrote with Shay Hatten. Details on the project have been pretty scarce, but it has been claimed the new Resident Evil film will be faithful to the games, but it seemingly won’t adapt any of them. Cregger will be telling an original story within the Resident Evil universe, though it’s unclear if it’s being considered as canon. There are still a lot of questions regarding what exactly this movie aims to accomplish, but a new leak does offer more insight.

Resident Evil Movie Plot Leak Suggests It Takes Place During Resident Evil 2 and 3

According to a new plot synopsis from DanielRPK on Patreon, Resident Evil will follow a courier who is tasked with delivering a package to Racoon City General Hospital. On his way there, he hits a “strange woman” with his car and eventually stumbles into an outbreak with what sound like game-accurate monsters.

“Bryan (Austin Abrams), a laid-back organ courier, is sent on a late-night delivery to Raccoon City General Hospital,” reads the synopsis. “En route through a snowy mountain road, he accidentally hits a strange woman with his car. She survives—but something is very wrong. As he tries to help, Bryan stumbles into a full-blown outbreak involving horrifying tentacle-based mutations and bio-engineered monstrosities.”

From the sounds of it, this would place the Resident Evil movie during the time of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Racoon City is clearly still standing when Bryan is tasked with delivering this mysterious package, but the fact there’s a “full-blown outbreak” happening suggests he gets there during the time of those two games which run parallel to each other. Those two games cover a giant outbreak in Racoon City which ends with a bomb being dropped on the city and the government covering up the incident. If that’s the case, Bryan’s delivery may end with him trying to get the hell out of the area before the city is obliterated.

Resident Evil will release in theaters next September, just months after the release of Resident Evil Requiem which will be the ninth mainline game in the franchise. The film is expected to begin filming soon. Cregger’s next movie, Weapons, hits theaters on August 8th, so he’ll likely begin production shortly after that releases.