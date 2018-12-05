‘Resident Evil’ Movie Reboot Lands Its Director

Progress on the Resident Evil movie reboot is officially a go as the new film project finds its director from 47 Meters Down Johannes Roberts.

Variety reports that the revival is in good hands with both Roberts and screen writer Greg Russo at the helm, alongside producer James Wan. We’ve known this film was in the works for awhile now and we have even recently learned that the new movie will be heavily inspired by Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil is the latest project from Constantin Film and we’re told it’s the studio’s highest priority at this time. Since the Resident Evil name has amassed over 1.2 billion dollars worldwide, it would make sense that the reboot would be a hot commodity for the studio.

At this time we don’t know too many details about the upcoming film or who will be cast. We do know it will feature all new actors, so it truly will be a new experience for those that are fans of the horror game series.

As far as the inspiration for the upcoming movie, “Obviously I’m a huge fan of the franchise so to work on that was a lot of fun,” said screen writer Greg Russo to Discussing Film earlier this year. “And they’ve made six films before so when you come back to that and reboot it, you wanna do something different and not just rehash. For me it was very clear cut that I wanted to go back and make it scary again like a horror film in terms of the classic James Wan style so that was the pitch, going back and looking what made the games scary in the first place so yeah Resident Evil 7 was a bit of a touchstone for my draft.”

He also opened up about Paul Anderson’s franchise and what that means for the reboot. “Yeah, exactly, and not to shame the original film franchise that was made, I think that did very well, when you create a fresh reboot and look at the over the top action of the Paul Anderson franchise, it was fun and really cool but at the end of the day, for me as a fan of the original game franchise, I always considered the franchise to be horror at the forefront and action as a secondary feature,” said Russo. “So it just made sense to go back to the horror roots.”

We still don't have a release date at this time but at least we know we are getting closer to learning more!