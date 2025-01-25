Resident Evil Movie in the Works from Barbarian Director and PlayStation

A brand new Resident Evil movie is in the works from Barbarian director Zach Cregger and PlayStation Productions. Resident Evil is one of the most beloved video game franchises out there, having had a strong run since the late 1990s. The series is known for immersing players in explorable atmospheric environments and terrorizing them with hellish monsters and zombies. It’s one of the core horror franchises in gaming and has evolved over time to cover different types of horror with more action-oriented games and a series of first-person horror games. Due to its colorful cast of characters, memorable stories, and the general audience’s obsession with the undead, Resident Evil has been a prime suspect for live-action adaptations.

There have been multiple attempts at Resident Evil movies going back to the early 2000s with Paul W. S. Anderson’s saga of films and then 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. While the former was a massive commercial success, none of them were a critical success nor were fans of the games pleased with them. However, the formula to a good adaptation may be finally here. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Barbarian director Zach Cregger is writing and directing a new Resident Evil film with PlayStation Productions producing it. Cregger’s take aims to take Resident Evil back to its horror roots and will be more faithful to the original games, something some previous adaptations strayed from.

The project is currently being shopped around to different studios, leading to an intense bidding war between Hollywood giants like Netflix and Warner Bros. Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems previously helped lead the charge on the other Resident Evil movies, but it’s unclear if they’re in contention to distribute it this time around. Cregger has managed to become a respected director after successfully wooing audiences and critics with Barbarian and his next movie, Weapons, is reportedly testing well with test audiences. That film is slated for an early 2026 release at the moment. It sounds like Resident Evil would be Zach Cregger’s next film once he finds a deal with a studio and he will likely be entrusted with a great deal of creative freedom due to his reputation.