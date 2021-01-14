Resident Evil Beta for Secretive Multiplayer Game Revealed

✖

In addition to the planned release of Resident Evil Village later this year, it looks as though Capcom has plans to launch a new multiplayer game set in the iconic universe as well. A new closed beta phase for this mysterious project has now become available with fans being able to take part in play sessions for the title later this month.

Following the announcement of the Resident Evil Showcase earlier this morning, a new page on the official website for the franchise went live. This page features an application that allows users to sign up to take part in a closed beta for a new multiplayer game that Capcom seemingly has in the works. This game (or accompanying mode) is said to boast four to six players in total and is simply being referred to as a “closed beta test celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil!” It’s also only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, potentially telling us that this will be a separate offering from that of Resident Evil Village. The eighth entry in the mainline series only coming to next-gen platforms that we know of right now.

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Title Closed Beta Test is Coming!

We are looking for CBT participants in our ambassadors.

This isn’t the first time that Capcom has experimented with multiplayer associated with the Resident Evil series. Just last year, Resident Evil Resistance released as a separate game mode that came packaged with the remake of Resident Evil 3. Resistance allowed a group of players controlling various survivors to try and make it through different levels while another player operated zombies and other enemy characters to halt the progress of the survivors.

The most interesting part of this closed beta though is that it somehow seems to be tied to the 25th anniversary of the franchise. What this could mean isn’t really clear, but it might somehow take us back to the original installment in the series.

For now, we have way more questions than answers about this beta, but we should learn more during next week's Resident Evil Showcase. That live stream is set to transpire on January 21 at 5:00pm EDT/2:00pm PDT. If you can't tune in to the showing for yourself, then we'll keep you up to date with all of the latest information that Capcom has to share here on ComicBook.com.

So what do you think about this mysterious new multiplayer Resident Evil game? Give me your thoughts in the comments down below or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.