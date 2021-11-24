‘Resident Evil’ Fans Offer Mixed Reactions To Netflix Series Announcement

Earlier today, we reported on the news that Netflix may be looking into a Resident Evil series, working alongside Constantin Film, who previously worked on the films alongside Screen Gems Entertainment.

And since that time, we've seen a number of mixed reactions to the series, with some hopeful that it'll be similar to the nature of the awesome games. However, there are also some that are worried the series might go the same route as the later films in the series- to them, the wrong direction.

Let's see what kind of reactions fans had:

MY HEART. I can't handle this. Holy shit. I AM LIVING MY BEST LIFE. //t.co/NSMNwGpHMY — Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) January 25, 2019

Excited about the Resident Evil series coming to Netflix but don’t you dare speak ill of the Resident Evil movies. Especially not the first one. pic.twitter.com/6EqdcTgXsR — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 25, 2019

A Resident Evil TV show for Netflix?

After all those live-action movies I can only approach with maximum skepticism, those CG movies are still the shit though and should be watched by all fans. — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) January 25, 2019

RESIDENT EVIL DOBIJA NETFLIX LIVE ACTION ZNACI POSSIBLY LEON I CLAIRE IN THE FLESH A LOVING AND STANNING TODAY pic.twitter.com/pCGaYJF0rV — ️Skaj🅱️okerka (@memekwin) January 25, 2019

@netflix @ConstantinFilm Please do not disappoint us, we love #ResidentEvil and would like to see something more like terror pic.twitter.com/2qCfcNbuKv — Paulo Henrique (@rycky_sanctur) January 25, 2019

You know what? Constantin Films are gonna be behind this, right? Sure, Milla can come, just make sure we get to see what happened right after this scene. Then all will be forgiven. #ResidentEvil #Netflix @ResidentEvil @Netflix pic.twitter.com/2Igkj4QRuF — G.Mendoza (@NeioGio) January 25, 2019

When #ResidentEvil2 is only hours away and now #Netflix reports a Resident evil series is in development @netflix pic.twitter.com/XsN6yVXcbP — Nicholas Jimenez (@notnickjimenez) January 25, 2019

I spoke up on the matter as well:

Please be a live-action Ada Wong series. And none of that movie BS. //t.co/b5UM1ryIe2 @wwg — Robert "The DCD" Workman (@thedcd) January 25, 2019

No word yet on when the series will debut, but we'll keep you informed. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 2 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC today, and you should totally get it!

What do you think about the idea of a Resident Evil Netflix series? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!