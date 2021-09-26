Resident Evil Insider Provides Update on Missing Game

This Week, Resident Evil fans were expecting a new game to be announced. More specifically, Resident Evil fans were expecting a new Resident Evil game to be announced at the new Nintendo Direct this week. Obviously, this didn’t happen. Capcom was present at the direct with Monster Hunter, but no Resident Evil. Why were Resident Evil fans expecting a new game to be announced? Well because rumors and reports suggested as much was going to happen.

To this end, a prominent Nintendo insider has revealed that they were “surprised” to see Capcom not show up with Resident Evil, suggesting the Japanese games maker pulled an audible and switched to Monster Hunter somewhat last second. Adding to this, the insider, Samus Hunter, claims the game was slated to be announced this month, but it’s possible this has been delayed between work on Resident Evil Village DLC and the pandemic.

“This surprised me, it seems like Capcom switched the Resident Evil announcements with Monster Hunter,” said Samus Hunter. “In the plans it was slated to be announced this month, but probably between Resident Evil Village DLC and Covid delays they moved it a few months, and from the Tokyo Game Show lineup seems to be Monster Hunter centric.”

Unfortunately, it remains a mystery what this Resident Evil game is, what platforms it will release on, or when it’s supposed to be releasing. If it was going to be announced at a Nintendo Direct, it’s def not going to be a major release in the franchise — such as a new game or a remake of Resident Evil 4 — but for now, this is all we can infer. And as always, not only does all of this speculation need to be taken with a grain of salt, but the report it’s based on needs to be taken with a grain of salt as well.

