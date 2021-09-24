New Xbox Report Deals Big Blow to PS5 Players

A new Xbox report has dealt a big blow to PS5 players. Last-generation, the PS4 swamped the Xbox One in most departments, but especially in the exclusives department. Between the likes of God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and the criminally underrated Until Dawn, Xbox One lagged behind with its exclusives. That said, this looks poised to change with the Xbox Series X, largely thanks to Xbox’s acquisition of Bethesda, which gives it IP like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, and Dishonored, and of course the developers behind these games as well.

Speaking of Wolfenstein, there’s still no word of Wolfenstein 3, but we do know its developer, MachineGames, is working on a new Indiana Jones game. We know nothing about this Indiana Jones game — which was announced earlier this year — but we know it’s in the works and in the early stages of development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in January, there was no word of platforms. And at the time, there was a few expectations that Bethesda games may remain multi-platform. As time has gone on, these expectations are proving unfounded, but just in case there was any doubt that the new Indiana Jones game would skip PS5, industry insider and leaker Nick Baker has confirmed as much.

Now, we know what you’re thinking? Why would an Indiana Jones game in development by an Xbox-owned studio ever come to PS5? Well — beyond the aforementioned expectation — because the game was announced only a few months after the Bethesda acquisition was announced, and so some speculated Bethesda’s deal with LucasFilm was struck before the acquisition and thus would be multi-platform. And this is still possible, but according to Baker, this isn’t happening.

All of that said, take this with a grain of salt. While Baker has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions, he’s also gotten things wrong in the past.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have responded to this report in any capacity and we don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons. However, if it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.