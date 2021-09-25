Is a New Star Wars Game About to Be Revealed?

Wait, is a new Star Wars game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S about to be revealed? Well, some new scuttlebutt suggests that’s exactly what’s about to happen. With Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releasing next year and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake likely not far behind, Star Wars fans are going to be feasting soon. That said, if a new report is accurate, then Star Wars fans will soon be able to add another game to this feast. More specifically, it looks like joining these games will be the rumored new Star Wars Game from Quantic Dream, the developer best known for games like Heavy Rain and Detroit Become Human, and who is apparently ready to reveal what they’ve been working on since their last release in 2018.

The update comes the way of industry and leaker Tom Henderson, who provided the initial scoop on the project over the weekend. According to Henderson, Quantic Dreams is has been working with Unit Image on a teaser. For those that don’t know: Unit Image is a high-end animation studio that specializes in CG and VFX trailers. Their past work includes Death Stranding, Far Cry 6, Baldur’s Gate 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, God of War, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Final Fantasy XIV, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, For Honor, The Division, and Assassin’s Creed. If you haven’t seen their work, they are some of the best in the business.

According to Henderson, the teaser is “pending Disney’s approval,” which in turn suggests that as long as it gets the greenlight, it should be revealed soon. If this assumption is true, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was revealed at The Game Awards this December. And for those worried it will be a PlayStation exclusive, it won’t be. Quantic Dream is no longer making PlayStation exclusives as of Detroit Become Human, and has committed to making multi-platform titles.

