Next In-Store PS5 Restock Announced

The next in-store PS5 restock has been announced. More specifically, GameStop has revealed that it’s following in the footsteps of Best Buy with its first in-store restock of the console. However, the GameStop in-store restock is going to be far more limited than the Best Buy restock. While not every Best Buy store participated in the restock, many, across the whole country, did. GameStop’s in-store restock won’t be nationwide. Rather, it will be limited to stores in these three areas: New York City, Dallas, and Atlanta. At the moment, it’s unclear how large the supply will be, if this will be tried in other regions, or if the $400 all-digital version of the console is included. All we know is it will go down in these three areas on September 30 and be limited to bundles, which is to say there will be no option to buy just the console.

Right now, there’s no word of a similar restock for the Xbox Series X, which is just as difficult to order as the PS5. It’s unclear why the promotion is limited to the PS5. What is also unclear if this is a one-time promotion or something GameStop is going to continue to do going forward. And finally, there’s no word on whether the restock will include the even more elusive all-digital PS5, which retails at $400, $100 cheaper than the $500 standard version that comes with a disc drive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, we will keep you updated as we learn more. So far, GameStop hasn’t provided the salient details above, but this may change after publishing. If it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things PS5 — including not just the latest on restocks, but the latest official news and unofficial rumors and leaks — click here or, alternatively, peruse the relevant and recent links listed right below.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you going to camp out for a PS5?