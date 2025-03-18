Resident Evil Fans Surprised With New Release

Capcom has surprised Resident Evil fans with a new, surprise release. It has been two year since the last major Resident Evil release, Resident Evil 4 Remake. And with Resident Evil 9 seemingly still a little ways off, Resident Evil fans don’t have much going on at the moment. There also have been plenty of rumors about the next Resident Evil remake releasing, and many of these rumors claim it will be a remake of Resident Evil 0. That said, much like RE9, nothing has come of these rumors so far though.

While Resident Evil fans wait for Capcom to unveil what is next for the survival-horror series, it has given them a new way to play one of the aforementioned remakes. More specifically, Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Available via the App Store, the Resident Evil game is compatible with every iPhone 16 model as well as every iPhone 15 Pro model. Meanwhile, every Mac and iPad with the M1 chip or newer can also check out the Capcom classic.

In addition to releasing the game on mobile, Capcom has given fans the chance to download the game for free and try it before committing to a full purchase. Meanwhile, save data can be transferred between Apple devices via one single Apple account.

For the iPhone and iPad versions specifically, full customizable touch controls have been added. There is also. a new Auto Fire feature for these versions as well. This feature lets players automatically fire weapons after aiming at enemies for a short time. Meanwhile, those who don’t like touch controls can sync a controller.

Released in 2020, Resident Evil 3 Remake is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, the third game in the Capcom series hailing from 1999. Just like the original though, the remake was received not as well as the two all-time classics it is sandwiched between. More specifically, it garnered Metacritic scores that range between 77 and 84.

