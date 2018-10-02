‘Resident Evil’ Devs Interested In More Cloud-Based Games for Nintendo Switch

When Resident Evil 7 launched in Japan, there was a Cloud-based streaming version of the title available for horror fans. Though it didn’t work out quite the way they hoped, it looks like Capcom is looking to jump back into that Cloud saddle.

According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, Capcom is looking into “other titles” to utilize this technology for when it comes to Nintendo’s hybrid console. This could mean previous games in the franchise as well as the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake coming soon.

Right now, Resident Evil 7 is available via the streaming service for 18 bucks, which is good for 180 consecutive days of game time. With so many different titles under the Capcom umbrella, it wouldn’t be difficult to see them make this same move with other titles that have huge followings.

In other Cloud-based Switch gaming news, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is also making a similar jump for Japan. This one will be interesting given the massive scope of the game itself and how not-so-successful the much-smaller Resident Evil 7 was.

At this time, the Odyssey Cloud-based adventure looks like it will be solely for Japan, but never fear – there’s always a workaround!

Simply set up an import account with your Nintendo Switch and test out the games for yourself. It will cost you, but all in the name of portable playability!

