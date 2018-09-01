A Resident Evil Remake Of A Remake Could Happen, Says Capcom

The hype is real for the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake and with rumors abound concerning other possible remakes in the work, that excitement only continues to build. On the topic of remakes however, it seems that Capcom is wanting to get in touch with their Inception side because now they are talking about remakes of remakes. Yo, dawg …

The team over at Capcom has already admitted that they are open to even more remakes in the future – and why wouldn’t they? The fan reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive and they have a ton of gems to choose from. Plus, seeing all of the reworks done on the upcoming Resident Evil 2 project just proves that they know how to handle this particular venture. Still … what about remaking a remake? Would that have the same appeal?

The studio recently sat down with the team over at Game Informer to hypothesize what their next move could possibly be. “We’ve got a lot of fans who ask for their favorite games, but we’re not going to commit to anything right now,” Director Kazunori Kadoi recently told Game Informer. “We’d like to keep our possibilities open for the future and see what makes the most sense when we come to it. We don’t want to feed just nostalgia. We want to bring [out] how people felt about the original games and if we can, reimagine it in a way so that it bridges the generation gap between people who played it 20 years ago and newcomers.”

“Certainly enough time has passed that it wouldn’t be laughable to remake the remake. I personally think that would be an interesting thing to do.”

I mean, it’s not unheard of. The Resident Evil Remake came out for Nintendo GameCube only to be remastered again back in 2015, so clearly it’s not madness. Plus, the Resident Evil community is loyal to the bone and for good reason.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming Remake for Resident Evil 2? Check out our Resident Evil community hub right here to stay up to date on the latest news on the remake! The game itself will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25th.