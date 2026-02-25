Resident Evil’s 7 Most Iconic Locations, Ranked

As soon as you entered the Spencer Mansion in Resident Evil, you knew you were in an iconic location. Capcom hasn’t stopped since then, giving fans of the series plenty of fascinating places to explore. They’re all intricately detailed, filled with captivating stories, and perfectly set up the harrowing, survival horror action. That said, a few of them stand out from the crowd. These locations are seared into players’ brains for years, making it easy to go back to them and feel like you’re visiting an old (and rotting) friend.

Here are the seven best Resident Evil locations, ranked.

7) Rockfort Island – Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Code Veronica will hopefully get a remake someday, but for now, fans will just have to enjoy the classic look of the Dreamcast original. Thankfully, Rockfort Island more than delivers Resident Evil’s classic thrills. When Claire Redfield is taken to this island in the South Pacific, she has to brave the Ashford mansion and the Military Training Facility alongside the supremely annoying Stevie Burnside. You’ll never forget your journey through the island, especially because you’ll have to do it again during Chris Redfield’s section.

6) Heisenberg’s Factory – Resident Evil Village

The Heisenberg Factory is often maligned for being the longest and arguably most boring location in Resident Evil Village. However, it is a spectacle of machinery that sticks with you. The enemies are monstrous, metallic beasts that show why Heisenberg is one of the strongest bosses in Village. It might feel like a slog on the gameplay front, but there’s no denying that Heisenberg’s Factory is a gorgeous location. Unlike Lady D’s Castle, it also gets plenty of time for exploration, making it that much more memorable.

5) The Queen Zenobia – Resident Evil Revelations

Many players have skipped the excellent Revelations spin-offs, but true Resident Evil fans know those two games are some of the best in the series. Part of the appeal of the first game is that it all takes place on a ghost ship called the Queen Zenobia. This isn’t just a unique location for the RE series; it is also perfect for the horror genre. See, cruise ships, while big, have limited space, which means tight hallways. That’s perfect for survival horror combat, making the Queen Zenobia one of the more underrated locations in RE history.

4) The Baker House – Resident Evil 7

The Baker House is the modern-day Spencer Mansion. While not as opulent or over-the-top (it’s really quite the opposite), this is Capcom trying to make a location that players feel like they have to explore. There are so many nooks and crannies, many of which contain helpful items for Ethan Winters’ adventure. Everything connects in surprising ways, and the whole thing builds on itself naturally. Sure, it’s a run-down, dilapidated house, but that works perfectly for the gritty, horrific throwback that is Resident Evil 7.

3) Salazar’s Castle – Resident Evil 4

Speaking of opulent, it doesn’t get more excessive than Salazar’s Castle in Resident Evil 4. Some people will tell you the Village is the best location in Leon Kennedy’s mission to save the President’s daughter, but those people are wrong. Yes, it’s an excellent setup for the fan-favorite game, but there’s something about the Castle that feels like Resident Evil. It’s bold. It’s extravagant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously. That’s Resident Evil to a tee.

2) The Spencer Mansion – Resident Evil

Image courtesy of Capcom

The place that started it all. I’ll be honest and say that I nearly put this entry in the top spot. It’s a testament to how strong Capcom’s first attempt was that the Spencer Mansion still holds up. The GameCube remake made it even better, turning Spencer’s estate into a beautiful home for players to explore.

Not only does it look phenomenal, but Resident Evil‘s first main location set the stage for what players could expect from the future of the series. Convoluted puzzles, terrifying jump scares, and even a sub-level laboratory; it’s all here. The Spencer Mansion set the tone, and everything since has been trying to live up to its lofty bar.

1) Raccoon City Police Department – Resident Evil 2

Only one location has been able to top the original Spencer Mansion. Funnily enough, it didn’t come from one of the modern games. Instead, Capcom’s second game was the only time the mansion has been topped. The Raccoon Police Department, which used to be a museum, is one of the most compelling locations in video game history.

There are dozens of paths through the complex, and when you find a new connection, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief knowing that things just got a bit easier. At least temporarily. The puzzles are the perfect level of obtuse, making you chuckle when you figure out the solution. And those hallways are so constricted, adding to the horror by giving you limited ways to get around the zombie hordes. It’s a perfect horror location that was only made better with the remake. Here’s hoping Resident Evil Requiem is finally able to give the modern games a location that surpasses the RPD.

