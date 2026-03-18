New Resident Evil Report Reveals a Third Remake Is Now in the Works at Capcom

A new report tied to the Resident Evil series has claimed that a third remake of a past entry in the franchise is now in development at Capcom. Over the past year, credible reports have indicated that Capcom is currently working on new versions of both Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil 0. While Capcom itself hasn’t confirmed this just yet, the remake of Code Veronica is supposedly launching in 2027, which means that we could see it unveiled quite soon. Much further down the road, though, Capcom has reportedly greenlit yet another remake that will return to the roots of Resident Evil.

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According to insider Dusk Golem, who has shared numerous accurate scoops in the past related to Resident Evil, a remake of the first Resident Evil is now in “full production” at Capcom. Dusk Golem stressed that even though RE1 is set to get a remake of its own, the project is still years away from seeing the light of day. As such, this is something that Capcom won’t show off to the public for a very long time and will surely be preceded by plenty of other Resident Evil games.

Assuming that this report is accurate, this would be the second time that Resident Evil has been remade. Following its initial release in 1996, RE1 was remade for GameCube in 2002. This version of the game has since been ported to countless different platforms over the years and remains the best way to play the initial entry in the Resident Evil saga. For it to be remade once again would surely bring it more in line with the style seen across remakes like Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 10 Is Guaranteed to Happen, Too

Beyond these many Resident Evil remakes supposedly being in development, Capcom is unquestionably going to make Resident Evil 10 as well. Since its launch in February, Resident Evil Requiem has been a smash hit both critically and commercially. So much so, in fact, that it became the fastest-selling game in Resident Evil history.

This success has made it a foregone conclusion that the mainline Resident Evil series will continue with a new installment as well. Capcom is likely in the early stages of ideating what this next game in the saga will be while juggling work on its upcoming remakes. In short, if you’re a fan of Resident Evil, there should be more to look forward to in the years ahead than perhaps any other time in the franchise’s history.

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