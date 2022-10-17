Resident Evil Showcase Coming This Week

A Resident Evil Showcase has been announced for October 20th. According to Capcom, the livestream will feature new information on the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, the Resident Evil 4 remake "and more on the menu." The event will begin at 3 p.m. PT and will be streaming on Capcom's official Twitch channel. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the showcase since it was announced back in September, but Capcom did not provide an actual date for the livestream. Now fans just have to wait a little bit longer to see what's next for the Resident Evil franchise!

Since October began, fans have responded to all of Capcom's posts on social media with questions about the Showcase. Now that the date has been revealed, the publisher's social media team can get a bit of a respite! Of course, Resident Evil fans have a lot to be excited about, so it's easy to see why so many have been clamoring for more information about Capcom's future plans.

Resident Evil 4 is widely considered one of the best games in the series, and many would call it one of the best games of all-time. Given that, Capcom is going to have a difficult time delivering a remake that lives up to the bar set by the 2005 game. Thursday's Showcase could be the perfect opportunity to show how the remake is coming along, and the differences fans can expect from the original version. While the Resident Evil 4 remake isn't set to release until next year, fans do have the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition to look forward to in the immediate future. The Gold Edition is set to drop on October 28th, which includes the Winter's Expansion DLC. The DLC has a number of new features to look forward to, including new story content.

