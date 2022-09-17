Resident Evil Showcase Event Announced

Resident Evil is having a new showcase event where it will provide updates on all upcoming Resident Evil projects. The Resident Evil series is absurdly massive at this point, expanding beyond games and into movies and TV shows. Even the games are pretty expansive as they have spin-offs, multiplayer games, and DLCs that don't always directly connect to the main story. It's a lot to keep track of, especially with as much as Capcom has already announced. The next big thing for the series is the Resident Evil Village DLC which will focus on Ethan's daughter in October, but it's far from the only thing in the works at Capcom.

Capcom has confirmed there will be a new Resident Evil showcase next month which will provide an update on Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and more, though it's unclear what the "and more" refers to. It's possible this will feature a new look at Resident Evil Village for PS VR2, but it's not clear. No date for the event has been given either, but it is confirmed for October. Either way, it's exciting to know we're getting new information and likely gameplay for the Resident Evil 4 remake very soon. It's also unclear just how long this event will be, but given there's only a couple of games on the horizon, it's likely it will stay fairly condensed.

A new Resident Evil Showcase was just announced at #TGS2022!

Tune in next month for news and updates on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Resident Evil 4, and more.

🌿 https://t.co/ZPnIwQ7AKn pic.twitter.com/MuDZqUMNSb — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 15, 2022

Sadly, we won't be getting any news on a future season of Netflix's Resident Evil series. The Resident Evil TV show was recently canceled by Netflix after its first season failed to meet the standards of the streamer and fans. Only time will tell if Capcom is willing to create another live-action version of Resident Evil as both the TV series and the recent live-action movie seemed to be total misses on a critical and commercial level.

