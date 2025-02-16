New PS1-Style Horror Game Combines Classic Resident Evil With Silent Hill

A new horror game has been announced that looks to transport players back to the PS1-era of horror defined by series such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Games, including horror games, have evolved tremendously since these nostalgic days, however, there is a large part of the horror fanbase that prefers these horror games of yesteryear. While horror games from this era look and feel archaic, there is an undeniable quality that modern games can’t replicate with state-of-the-art graphics, bolstered by motion capture and complex audio. Because of this, there is an increasing number of new horror games that aim to recapture this era and satiate the demand for it.

The latest example of this is Flesh Made Fear from developer Tainted Pact Games, who have teamed up with publisher Assemble Entertainment. The horror game is set to release sometime in Q4 2025 via the PC and the PC only. However, the trio above have announced a Kickstarter campaign with the intention of raising funds for both additional features and console ports.

If the trailer below didn’t make it obvious, the new horror game is inspired especially by the classic Resident Evil games. In fact, the Capcom series is specifically mentioned as an inspiration. Silent Hill is not, but there is no doubt some Silent Hill inspiration as well.

“From the creators of indie horror hits Massacre at the Mirage, Suffer the Night, and Terror at Oakheart, comes Flesh Made Fear, the ultimate survival horror experience by Tainted Pact Games,” reads an official description of the game. “Descend into a world of horrifying experiments and occult rituals where every step plunges you deeper into madness. Featuring the survival mechanics that define the genre, reimagined with heart-stopping innovations, this game invites you to confront your fears like never before. Will you face the nightmare? Or will the nightmare consume you?”

How much Flesh Made Fear will cost when it releases, how long it will be, and other pertinent questions about the game are currently unclear. It is also unknown when those anticipating should expect to see more of it. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does this PS1-style horror game look?