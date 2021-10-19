Resident Evil: The Board Game Reveals Official Trailer and New Gameplay

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they’ve given fans a new look at what’s in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You’ll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you’ll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you’ll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you’ll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.

We also get a look at the danger level, which rises as the game continues and makes enemies and events all the deadlier. You can also save S.T.A.R.S members along the way, who can help complete missions while you play, including finding survivors, clues, and supplies.

Steamforged actually released Resident Evil 2 as their first board game in the series, and after a successful campaign, they revealed Resident Evil 3 featuring Jill Valentine and Nemesis. Now we’re finally getting the original Resident Evil featuring Jill, Chris, Barry, and Rebecca, who will have to work as a team to get through the night. The original Resident Evil still contains some of the most memorable boss fights in the franchise (like that giant snake in the attic), so we can’t wait to see what Steamforged can do with the game.

In the meantime, you can find the official description for Resident Evil 3: The Board Game below.

“Explore Racoon City as a terrifying open world on your tabletop. If you and your fellow survivors can find the parts to repair the cable car, you may just make it out alive. Maybe.

Navigate spine-tingling scenarios while scavenging what you can. Your search for key items will take you through iconic locations like Raccoon City Police Department and Saint Michael’s Clock Tower. But watch out! You’ll be attacked by Zombie Dogs, Drain Deimos, and even worse monsters at every turn. And Nemesis is never far behind…

You’ll need to work together to stand a chance. Play as Jill, Carlos, Mikhail, or Nikolai. Whoever you choose, each character has unique rules for you to get to grips with as you navigate a city overrun by the infected.

And you’d better do it fast, because every decision counts. As you search, discover precious items, new locations, and unexpected obstacles. Encounter random events that force decisions which change the course of your campaign, transforming your experience each time you play.

All the while, the tension deck will keep you on your toes, evolving with your choices – but that’s not all. The city danger level is rising. The higher it gets, the more lethal your enemies become. And if it reaches the top? Game over.

A cooperative campaign game for 1-4 players, Resident Evil 3: The Board Game injects fresh terror into the survival horror engine that kept Resident Evil 2 board game fans on the edge of their seat. Will you survive the night?”

