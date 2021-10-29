Resident Evil Village Is Getting Free DLC

Capcom has revealed today that Resident Evil Village, which was recently revealed to have surpassed five million copies sold, will be receiving free DLC in the future. While Capcom hasn’t yet clarified what this free additional content for the game will look like, it will likely sit alongside some sort of paid DLC as well, which the publisher confirmed earlier this year that it was actively working on.

News of this free DLC for Resident Evil Village was confirmed today by Capcom within a new financial presentation that the company revealed. When talking about future projects that Capcom has in the pipeline, company boss Yoichi Egawa mentioned that Village will be getting this free new content in the future. “Further, we will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village,” Egawa wrote in the presentation. Further information on when this DLC could release or when it might be fully unveiled wasn’t given.

As mentioned, Capcom actually confirmed earlier this summer in proximity to E3 2021 that it was already in the process of working on new content for Resident Evil Village. However, when this announcement was made, the company merely said that it has only just recently started development on the DLC. As such, it seems like we might have to wait a bit longer until Capcom formally shows off what it has in store for the future of Resident Evil Village.

Until then, if you somehow haven’t played the base game for yourself, it’s available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. And if you’re looking for an opinionated take on the game, you can check out our own review in the video at the top of the page.

Are you excited to hear that Resident Evil Village will be giving out free additional content of some sort in the future? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.