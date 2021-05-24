Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays as the Villain

✖

For Resident Evil Village, Capcom hired Helena Mankowska as Lady Dimitrescu's face model, and now the actress has taken it a step further with a cosplay inspired by the villain! On Instagram, Mankowska shared a full image of herself decked out as Lady Dimitrescu, complete with her iconic dress and hat. In the image, Dimitrescu can be seen staring upwards, laughing at poor Ethan Winters, or perhaps someone else that has dared to enter Dimitrescu Castle. Unsurprisingly, it's a perfect take on the character, and one that all fans of Resident Evil Village will want to check out for themselves!

The image can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helena Mankowska (@helenamankowska)

While Resident Evil Village contains a unique cast of villains, Lady Dimitrescu has unquestionably become the game's breakout star. Capcom first revealed the character earlier this year, and the internet immediately became taken with her. The character's appearance has inspired a ton of cosplay, so it seems only fitting that Mankowska should join in on the fun! In her post, the model thanked fans for all the support she's received.

Despite the character's popularity, it remains to be seen whether Lady Dimitrescu will appear in any other games outside of Resident Evil Village. The Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 went on to appear in other Capcom games, including Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. It wouldn't be surprising to see Lady Dimitrescu receive a similar treatment, and there's even been fan art depicting the character as a fighter in the series. Capcom seemed to be unprepared for the popularity of Lady Dimitrescu, but leaned into it in a big way, with life-size standees, and one interesting YouTube video!

For now, fans will just have to wait and see whether or not Lady Dimitrescu returns. If she does, it seems like a safe bet Mankowska won't be far behind! Clearly the model has become quite fond of the character.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Mankowska's cosplay? Are you a fan of the Lady Dimitrescu character? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!