Resident Evil Village Copies Begin to Release Early, Beware of Spoilers

✖

If you're looking to not have anything spoiled about Resident Evil Village within the next few weeks before its release, you might want to be cautious on the internet in the near future. It looks as though copies of Capcom's latest entry in the long-running survival-horror series have started to get into the hands of some fans a bit early, meaning that story spoilers will surely begin to circle soon enough.

One user by the name of @Kaiser499 over on Twitter recently shared an image of themselves holding a physical copy of Resident Evil Village over two weeks ahead of its actual street date. It's not clear how this person got the game, but it's often not that uncommon to see major releases like this get into the hands of fans prior to its actual launch. Because this user has a copy of the game, however, it stands to reason that a number of other people around the world may now have Village as well. And with that in mind, it means that more gameplay footage and story content that Capcom has hidden so far could start to leak out within the coming days.

Beware of Resident Evil: Village spoilers, the game has now leaked. pic.twitter.com/b7jLZnTDYh — ₭₳ł₴ɆⱤ499 (@Kaiser499) April 22, 2021

While spoilers are one thing to look out for moving forward, this user in question also shared that the base file size of Resident Evil Village on PS5 is right around 27GB. It's also said that the day one update for PS5 has yet to go live, meaning that we still don't know what to expect on that front. Still, for Village to be less than 30GB is very much a positive sign for those who are looking to keep their storage space lean.

As a whole, we don't have much longer left to wait for Resident Evil Village. The game is finally set to release on May 7 and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the interim, a demo for the game is still available to test out on PlayStation 5.

Do you remain excited for Resident Evil Village? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more about the franchise.

[H/T Twisted Voxel]