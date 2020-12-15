Resident Evil Village Shares Update, New Screenshots

While truly new updates about the upcoming Resident Evil Village video game from Capcom are few and far between, the developer and publisher has provided a small one today alongside some new screenshots of enemies and locales from the new Resident Evil sequel. This official bit of news follows months of leaks and rumors about the title.

"We’re really excited for fans to experience Resident Evil Village when it comes out in 2021," Resident Evil Village producer Peter Fabiano told IGN alongside providing three new screenshots from the video game, including a wild-haired, maul-wielding combatant. "We feel it’s an accumulation of all the best elements of Resident Evil games from the past 25 years, with everything fans love about action-infused survival horror plus new surprises. Of course, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and mysteries to unfold."

"We hope fans will enjoy exploring the desolate, snowy village in which Resident Evil Village takes place, where enemies new to the franchise are waiting for them," Fabiano continued. "Players will once again take control of Ethan Winters, experiencing more of the story set in motion in Resident Evil 7 biohazard. New technologies are allowing us to immerse players in the game in ways we couldn’t achieve before, in what we hope will be the most pulse-pounding Resident Evil game to date."

Here is how Capcom describes Resident Evil Village:

"Years after the tragic events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters has started over with his wife Mia, finally living in peace and putting the past behind them. However, Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from previous Resident Evil games, suddenly disrupts their life, throwing a devastated Ethan into a new and twisted nightmare in search of answers."

Resident Evil Village is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Resident Evil video game right here.

