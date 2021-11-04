Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City “Nightmare” Trailer Showcases Lisa Trevor, Lickers, and More

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is arriving in theaters later this month, and Sony Pictures has released a new trailer to build hype. Sony is calling this one the “Nightmare” trailer, and while it does feature some clips we’ve seen previously, it highlights the film’s horror elements in a very big way. In addition to the trademark zombies, the new trailer showcases Lisa Trevor, looking every bit as terrifying as she does in the games! There’s also a shot of the toothy-looking Licker, and plenty of other experiments from the Umbrella Corporation.

The new trailer can be found embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with Lisa Trevor, the character appeared in a remake of the first Resident Evil game. The Resident Evil remake debuted back in 2002 on the Nintendo GameCube, and has since been ported to a plethora of video game platforms. The remake introduced players to a number of new enemies, including the Crimson Head zombies, but Trevor just might have been the creepiest addition. One of the earliest experiments of the Progenitor Virus, Trevor gained superhuman powers, making her a formidable foe. Welcome to Raccoon City perfectly captures the creepiness of her design, once again showcasing how faithful the new film will be!

It’s really interesting to see how director Johannes Roberts is paying tribute to the Resident Evil games with Welcome to Raccoon City. It can’t be easy striking a balance between faithfully adapting the source material, while also delivering a movie that’s scary on its own. It remains to be seen whether the movie will achieve that goal, but the trailers look promising so far! In fact, many fans on YouTube and Twitter are already saying they wish this had been the first trailer for the film, as it’s the best one so far.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will release exclusively in theaters on November 24th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

