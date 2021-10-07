Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Has The Internet Singing 4 Non Blondes

4 Non Blondes were trending on social media after the trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City dropped today. The latest entry in the long-running video game movie adaptations sees things go back to basics with the popular setting of Resident Evil 1 and 2. However, the real star of this entire clip is the now-time-honored tradition of slowing down a popular song to use in a trailer for a big film. 90s buffs will instantly recognize the 1993 hit “What’s Up?”. Funny enough, earlier this year the music video for the hit surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Seeing as how Resident Evil really had a hold on the late 90s, the musical choice really hits. So, it’s just a banner day for nostalgia on social media. (But, really isn’t every day?) Check out the trailer down below:

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City released an official synopsis:

“Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

This is a wild take

Some side effects

COMEDY

Not everyone is a fan

If someone isn’t doing this in the remake right now…

Hard to argue

Other renditions

Well played