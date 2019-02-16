Respawn Discusses the Future of ‘Apex Legends’ In New Update

With so many leaks and rumors swirling about the newest free-to-play battle royale game to hit the scene with Respawn’s Apex Legends, the studio wanted to take a moment to talk about their future plans and how they play to keep up total transparency with their player base.

One Respawn Community Manager took to the Reddit boards to address players and their constant feedback and questions before jumping right into what’s next. “I wish I could respond to each and every one of you but it’s physically impossible,” he mentioned. “For context: I currently have nearly 6K responses and over 50 message requests in my inbox, and that’s just this subreddit. Trust me when I say that myself, and many folks on the team are here reading your posts and it’s been the best feeling seeing our baby out in the wild and taking on a life of its own through you.”

That being said, the developers promise to be open and receptive and want to show how exactly players can get more involved:

We’re going to start doing more regular updates like this moving forward. I’ll be making posts daily starting Tuesday next week. Not all of these will be ground breaking or major news but think of it as our way of checking in each day to address what we can.

Livestreams! As we speak, a production team is building a rad soundstage and set right here at Respawn. I can’t wait to get it up and running and start putting on shows with the team. We will debut our first developer stream around the launch of Season 1.

With the permission of you all and the mod team, I’d like to have a dedicated spot here where I can provide a list of troubleshooting tips for some issues folks are having.

Couple more things in the works that we’ll talk about more in the near future.

Trust, according to the community manager, is the most important of all and a solid way of building up that player relationship is through transparency and ongoing communication.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best, as well as our Game Hub here to catch up on previous coverage about the hottest new battle royale game on the market!

Thoughts on the latest battle royale game from the team over at Respawn and how they are going about fan-communication?