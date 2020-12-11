Returnal Reveals PS5 Release Date

Housemarque, the team behind past titles like Resogun and Nex Machina, announced its latest project was that of Returnal earlier this year, but what we had yet to learn about was when the game might be releasing. Fortunately, the studio appeared at The Game Awards today with a new trailer for the game and the announcement of when the title will be heading to PlayStation 5.

Returnal was revealed to be coming to PS5 in early next year on March 19, 2021. Unlike the studio's last few projects, Returnal is a roguelike which means that it will be an experience that players will run through many times over before eventually reaching the game's end.

Roguelike action gameplay with that unmistakable @Housemarque flair. Returnal launches March 19 on PS5: https://t.co/UAb65qoK2D pic.twitter.com/MfXrtBmeB4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 11, 2020

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Housemarque revealed a number of additional details about Returnal, most notably in relation to the story. "In Returnal you get to dive deep into the mind of Selene, an Astra space scout trapped in a hellish loop of endless resurrection while trapped on a hostile planet," the blog post explained. "The roguelike formula mixed with exploration platformer elements allow for a unique way to explore the planet and continue the battle she is fighting. Of course, there will be plenty of Housemarque arcade flourishes present, so prepare to be bombarded by volleys of bullet-hell projectiles along the way."

Along with announcing the release date, Housemarque also showed off a ton of new gameplay for Returnal on PS5 and it looked very impressive. Even though it's not technically an arcade title like the aforementioned game Resogun, it seems to share a lot of that same DNA. Players will have to battle a variety of enemies while dodging and weaving through gunfire all while blasting back shots of their own.

Is Returnal one of the first games that you'll be looking to pick up on your PlayStation 5 in 2021? Let me know either down in the comments section or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.