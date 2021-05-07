New Returnal Update Coming Soon, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Returnal has now been available on PlayStation 5 for exactly one week and over that time, developer Housemarque has released a fair number of patches to help improve the game even more. After releasing one patch just recently that briefly corrupted some saves for users (and eventually pulling it), the studio has now announced that another new update is set to roll out very soon.

Although the patch isn't live just yet for Returnal, Housemarque has announced that update version 1.3.6 will go live tomorrow on Saturday, May 8. The patch is specifically slated to roll out early in the morning. The reason that Housemarque has announced this update in advance is so that players have a chance to opt-out of auto-updates on PS5. If you're wondering why this is a big deal, if you happen to suspend Returnal in the middle of a run and then the patch downloads on its own while in rest mode, the game itself will reset and you'll lose all of your progress in that given run.

Returnal 1.3.6 patch release 08May (11am GMT) -Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes.

-Fixed issue with pre-order suits occasionally blocking items and doors.

-Fixed incorrect healing behaviour.

-Fixed issues with custom controller mappings.

-Numerous minor fixes — Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 7, 2021

As for what fixes are coming in this 1.3.6 patch for Returnal, the content within seems to be fixing a fair number of problems that some players have been having. Perhaps the most important alteration comes with just some simple stability tweaks. Returnal has been prone to frequent crashes for some players, but this patch should hopefully rectify some of those issues. Other notable changes include corrections to those who may have used pre-order suits and ran into problems in-game as a result. It remains to be seen if this update will eliminate all major problems with Returnal, but it surely seems to be a welcome improvement.

If you're looking to play Returnal for yourself, the game is currently available to pick up right now exclusively on PS5. Conversely, you can also check out our review of the game right here.

How do you feel about this new update? And have you been experiencing any issues with Returnal for yourself if you have been playing it? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.