Riot Games Confirmed to Be Working on a Fighting Game

Riot Games has been confirmed to be working on a fighting game, according to an announcement from Evo co-founder Tom Cannon. Cannon appeared on the fighting game event’s opening show and spoke with commentators about the series of weekend matches before saying that he and his team are working on a fighting game for the League of Legends developer. Other than the Mechs vs. Minions board game, this will be the first game from the developer outside of League of Legends.

The clip below from the Twitch stream is the one that’s making the rounds now with Cannon speaking about the now confirmed project during the pre-show talk. Cannon called the announcement the “worst kept secret in the universe” before confirming the existence of the game.

Cannon is also one of the founders of Radiant Entertainment, a video game development studio which created the city-builder Stonehearth and later worked on the fighting game Rising Thunder. In 2016, it was announced that Radiant had been acquired by Riot. Development of Rising Thunder was cancelled after its early stages allowed some people to play.

Since then, there has been speculation that Riot may have picked up Radiant to help develop a fighting game. Nothing prior to this announcement has been any more than rumors, though we now know the theories to be true.

Cannon said during the stream that more news on the game would come later as the team still had plenty of work to do. In a statement shared with USGamer, Riot echoed these comments and confirmed the development of the game once again and said it still has “a long way to go” before the game’s ready.

“Riot Games is excited to confirm that we’re developing a fighting game,” Riot told USGamer. “We have experienced the profound impact this genre can have on players and want to bring the fighting game experience to more people. We’re working hard to create a game truly worthy of the vibrant fighting game community and are making progress, but still have a long way to go before we’re ready to share more details”

This story is developing …