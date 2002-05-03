Rise Of The Tomb Raider Director Joins Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man Project

As if Insomniac Games' forthcoming Spider-Man didn't have enough of a superstar team behind it, another major player is joining up behind-the-scenes to assure it's one of 2018's best and brightest.

Brian Horton, who previously served as director for the stunning sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider, has announced on Twitter that he will be joining Insomniac Games on January 1st, serving the role of design director for the forthcoming superhero opus.

"Excited to join @insomniacgames on Jan 1st! #SpidermanPS4" he noted in his tweet. However, the studio was quick to correct him with their own tweet. "Well Jan 2 or you'll be alone in the office!" (Now that's a good employer for you.)

Horton has been working in the industry for some time, taking on various art and direction jobs for over 20 years. He got his start with Disney Interactive, before moving on to other lucrative companies like Electronic Arts, Dreamworks Interactive, The Collective and Vivendi. He eventually made home at Crystal Dynamics in 2009, where he would eventually begin work on the Tomb Raider franchise.

Following his director duties on Rise of the Tomb Raider (which became a massive hit for both Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix), he would head over to Infinity Ward to do some creative director work on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. There's a good possibility that a good portion of his work will also appear in the forthcoming 2019 Call of Duty game from the studio.

Now he's all set to go on Spider-Man, bringing his 20-plus years of talent to the table. We're excited to see what he and Insomniac Games are doing with it. Good luck to Horton and the team!

Spider-Man will release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.