An N64 exclusive game from 1997 is now available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for $3 as a result of a new sale on the Nintendo eShop. There is no native Switch 2 version of the 29-year-old nostalgic game in question, but it is playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility with the older Nintendo console. And it’s actually playable for free for those with the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online, but for everyone else, it costs $20 absent of this sale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to a $50 Nintendo Switch game being discounted to $2.49, the Nintendo eShop currently has available N64 exclusive Turok for $3, thanks to a substantial 85% discount that is live until December 18. The first-person shooter from yesteryear has never been cheaper on the Nintendo eShop. That said, it’s worth noting that the original version of the game is not available on the eShop, but the remaster was first released in 2015, though it didn’t come to Switch until 2019. Where the original was developed by Iguana Entertainment and published by Acclaim Entertainment — both of which haven’t existed since 2004 — this remaster was released by Nightdive Studios, a team that specializes in remastering nostalgic games from yesteryear, especially of the first-person shooter variety.

For those unfamiliar with Turok — fully titled Turok: Dinosaur Hunter — it is a 1997 first-person shooter, the start of a multi-game series still going to this day, and a comic book series of the same name by Valiant Comics, which itself dates back to 1954.

Play video

One of 1997’s Best N64 Games

Upon release, the N64 first-person shooter was an N64 exclusive, and outside a PC port, this never changed until the remaster. So, it launched as a full exclusive and remained a console exclusive until the remaster in the 2010s.

Back in 1997, it received a very positive critical reception, as evidenced by its 85 on Metacritic. And the first N64 game from Acclaim Entertainment sold well too, which is why it spawned a whole series. And after a lengthy hiatus that began in 2008, it’s set to return next year with a new game called Turok: Origins. To this end, now is as good of a time in many years to jump into the series. And while you can skip other games in the series ahead of Turok: Origins, given that it’s a reboot of the series, playing the original is a good idea for familiarity and a general understanding of what makes the series what it is.

Those who do decide to check out Turok: Dinosaur Hunter now that it is available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for a measly $3 should expect the first-person shooter to last about 7 to 11 hours, with variance coming primarily down to completion rate and playstyle.