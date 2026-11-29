An Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game from EA that normally costs $70 on the Microsoft Store has been discounted to $7 on the Microsoft Store until December 3. This is a 90% discount and offers $63 worth of savings, enough to buy many AAA games at launch. It’s a lot of savings, and it’s a lot of savings on a great game. One of 2023’s best games, in fact, and one of the best horror games of the entire Xbox Series X generation.

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In addition to a new 25th anniversary update complete with a new feature for OG Xbox fans, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have the chance to buy and download Dead Space for $7. More specifically, the 2023 remake, not the 2008 original on Xbox 360. The original game from developer EA Redwood Shores/Visceral Games — which no longer exists — is widely considered one of the best horror games ever made and one of the best games of its generation. To this end, it earned an 89 on Metacritic, an especially stellar return considering it’s a horror game, as horror games often score lower than most other genres. And the remake matched this score. Obviously, as a remake, it’s inherently less impressive, but equally as good.

For those unfamiliar with the game entirely, it is a sci-fi survival-horror game, and the remake was made by Motive Studio. It is actually the debut release from the studio, and it’s the only release as the primary developer. The latter will soon change, though, as the team is working on an Iron Man game.

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As for the game itself, it puts players into the role of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer sent on a mission to repair the USG Ishimura, a colossal mining ship. Upon arrival, Isaac finds the ship’s crew has been slaughtered, and his beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Replacing the crew are hostile creatures called Necromorphs, which Isaac will have to contend with using nothing more than engineering tools and skills as he races to find Nicole and discover what happened to the ship.

Content-wise, the remake is the same game as the original, but it has visuals rebuilt from the ground up, new audio, and various gameplay improvements, all of which are done very well.

Those who decide to check out Dead Space on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S via this sale should expect a runtime, on average, to last about 12 to 16 hours, with the top end of this range incorporating side content while the bottom half of this range represents the mainline of the story. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 30 hours with the EA survival-horror game.