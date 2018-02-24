Rise of the Tomb Raider Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass

The titles for March’s Xbox Game Pass haven’t been revealed just yet, but a new teaser has confirmed at least one game that players can expect: Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Xbox’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb previewed the newest addition to the Xbox Game Pass lineup in a tweet where he said that the full list of games coming next month will be released next week. But the much more interesting part of his tweet was the imaged that accompanied it, a stack of games with only one turned around to show the Rise of the Tomb Raider title.

Next week we’ll post the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in March. In the meantime, I’ll just leave this right here pic.twitter.com/EW8vaVmW1n — L a r r y H r y b (@majornelson) February 23, 2018

A service that’s been likened to Netflix for Xbox games, the Xbox Game Pass already includes a sizeable collection of hit and indie Xbox games alike with Rise of the Tomb Raider making an already impressive service even better. New titles are added to the service often, reveals that are always full of speculation, anticipation, and sometimes even leaks.

Recently, Microsoft also announced that future first-party releases like Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3, and State of Decay 2 would all be added to the Xbox Game Pass as soon as the games release. This means that Xbox One owners who subscribe to the service essentially never have to pay for the full cost of a new exclusive again so long as they stay subscribed to the service.

The service currently costs just $9.99 a month with all of the Xbox games – Rise of the Tomb Raider included come March – available to play as soon as they’ve been added to the service. Discounts for subscribers are also available along with a free trial period for the service, all of which is detailed below via the Xbox Game Pass page.

One low monthly price

Enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month.

Always something new to play

With new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download and play in full-fidelity

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity.

Discounts on Xbox One games