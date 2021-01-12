Risk TV Series Announced

✖

A television series based on Hasbro's popular board game Risk is currently in the works for eOne. According to Deadline, the project will be written and overseen by Beau Willimon, the creator of Netflix's House of Cards adaptation. Given the political intrigue that surrounded that series, it seems that Risk might be a strong fit for Willimon. The strategy game was first released in 1957, and has seen a number of popular variations over the years. The classic version of the game pits up-to-six players in a battle for global domination, as they seek to control all of the map's territories.

The announcement was made following a deal between eOne and Westward. Westward is a production company founded by Willimon, alongside producer Jordan Tappis (The First, Wreckage of My Past: The Story of Ozzy Osborne). In a statement to Deadline, Michael Lombardo, eOne's president of global television, praised the upcoming project.

“As we continue to build out eOne’s world-class content slate, we couldn’t think of more perfect partners than Beau and Jordan – whose award-winning storytelling and imagination are among the best in the business,” said Lombardo. “In Beau, we’ve found an amazing combination of brilliant producer, singular creator, and avid fan of Risk. We can’t wait to work with him and the rest of the Westward team to reimagine that brand and so much more.”

It will be interesting to see how the project manages to adapt the source material. Risk is hardly the first Hasbro board game to receive this sort of adaptation. In 2012, a big-screen adaptation of Battleship released. It remains to be seen whether or not Risk can manage to deliver an experience that lives up to the game that spawned it, but it will be interesting to see the results! Beau is apparently a big fan of the original game, which could bode well for the project.

“All of us at Westward are thrilled to join forces with eOne to bring to life some of the most successful IP in the marketplace as well as partner on our extensive slate of scripted television shows. We’re excited to develop Risk as our first project together,” Willimon and Tappis told Deadline.

Are you looking forward to seeing how the Risk adaptation plays out? Are you a fan of the board game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!