Roblox and Hasbro Partner on Nerf Blasters and a Monopoly Board Game

Hasbro has entered into an official partnership with the wildly popular Roblox online game to launch a line of Nerf blasters and a special edition Monopoly game. The Roblox Nerf lineup includes seven blasters that are inspired by some of the most iconic Roblox games - ADOPT ME!, ARSENAL, JAILBREAK, MAD CITY, MURDER MYSTERY 2, and PHANTOM FORCES. A breakdown of each blaster is available in the gallery below. Note that each Roblox NERF blaster will include a code to redeem a virtual item in the game. Pre-orders were not live at the time of writing, but are expected to drop soon. The release date is set for August. As for Monopoly: Roblox 2022 Edition, players will be able to buy and sell Roblox experiences like MEEP CITY, FASHION FAMOUS, LEGENDS OF SPEED, and more - moving around the board buying up as many Home Offices and Dev Studio Offices as possible. Pre-orders for the game are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 with a release date set for August. Again, a code will be included for an exclusive in-game virtual item. Hasbro also announced that a Nerf-branded experience will be available to play on Roblox in the near future. Details on the launch are expected to be revealed later this spring.

NERF ROBLOX PHANTOM FORCES: BOXY BUSTER BLASTER - $9.99 "This NERF ROBLOX PHANTOM FORCES: BOXY BUSTER dart-firing blaster takes its inspiration from the ROBLOX game PHANTOM FORCES! The blaster includes a special code that allows you to redeem an exclusive virtual item on ROBLOX*. It features a compact size that's great for carrying into battle and for displaying in NERF and ROBLOX collections. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS ROBLOX blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is easy to use. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the priming handle, and press the trigger to fire. It comes with 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts, so the blasters are great for indoor and outdoor play. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Includes: blaster, 2 darts, and 1 exclusive virtual item code."

NERF ROBLOX STRUCID: BOOM STRIKE BLASTER - $9.99 "This NERF ROBLOX STRUCID: BOOM STRIKE dart-firing blaster takes its inspiration from the ROBLOX game STRUCID! The blaster includes a special code that allows you to redeem an exclusive virtual item on ROBLOX*. It features a compact size that's great for carrying into battle and for displaying in NERF and ROBLOX collections. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS ROBLOX blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is easy to use. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the priming handle, and press the trigger to fire. It comes with 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts, so the blasters are great for indoor and outdoor play. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Includes: blaster, 2 darts, and 1 exclusive virtual item code."

NERF ROBLOX MAD CITY: PLASMA RAY BLASTER - $9.99 "This NERF ROBLOX MAD CITY: PLASMA RAY dart firing blaster takes its inspiration from the ROBLOX game MAD CITY! The blaster includes a special code that allows you to redeem an exclusive virtual item on ROBLOX*. It features a compact size that's great for carrying into battle and for displaying in NERF and ROBLOX collections. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS ROBLOX blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is easy to use. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the priming handle, and press the trigger to fire. It comes with 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts, so the blasters are great for indoor and outdoor play. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Includes: blaster, 2 darts, and 1 exclusive virtual item code."

NERF ROBLOX JAILBREAK: ARMORY BLASTER 2-PACK - $19.99 "These 2 dart blasters in this ROBLOX JAILBREAK: ARMORY set take their inspiration from the ROBLOX JAILBREAK game! This blaster pack includes a special code that allows you to redeem an exclusive virtual item on ROBLOX!* The blasters feature hammer-action priming and are easy to use to get you playing fast. Load 1 dart into the barrel, pull down the priming hammer, and press the trigger to fire the dart. The set comes with 10 Official NERF ELITE foam darts, so you have plenty on hand for multiple reloads. Share one blaster with someone to re-create the action in JALBREAKI as you launch into a competitive game to test your dart-blasting skills! Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Includes: 2 blasters, 10 darts, and 1 exclusive virtual item code."

NERF ROBLOX MM2: SHARK SEEKER BLASTER - $24.99 "This NERF ROBLOX MM2: SHARK SEEKER blaster takes its inspiration from the ROBLOX game MM2. It includes a special code that allows you to redeem an exclusive virtual item on ROBLOX!* The blaster features an awesome shark design including a fin that you move to prime the blaster. It comes with 3 NERF MEGA foam darts. To start blasting, load 3 darts into the front of the blaster, move the top fin backward and forward, and press the trigger to fire 1 dart. Official NERF MEGA foam darts are tested and approved for performance and quality, and are great for indoor and outdoor play. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Includes: blaster, 2 fins, 3 darts, 1 exclusive virtual item code, and instructions."

NERF ROBLOX ADOPT ME!: BEES! BLASTER - $29.99 "This NERF ROBLOX ADOPT ME!: BEES! dart-firing blaster takes its inspiration from the ROBLOX game ADOPT ME! It includes a special code that allows you to redeem an exclusive virtual item on ROBLOX! The blaster features lever-action blasting and a rotating 8-dart drum, and includes 8 NERF darts so you can fire 8 darts in a row. Load the drum, move the lever to prime the blaster, and press the trigger to unleash a dart. Official NERF ELITE foam darts are tested and approved for performance and quality and are great for indoor and outdoor play. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Includes: blaster, 8 darts, and 1 exclusive virtual item code."

NERF ROBLOX ARSENAL: PULSE LASER BLASTER - $39.99 "This NERF ROBLOX ARSENAL: PULSE LASER dart-firing blaster takes its inspiration from the ROBLOX game ARSENAL! The blaster includes a special code that allows you to redeem an exclusive virtual item in ROBLOX!* It features motorized blasting and comes with a removable 10-dart clip and 10 Official NERF ELITE darts. Fire 10 darts in a row before it's time to reload! To start blasting, load the clip into the blaster, then hold down the acceleration to power up the motor, and press the trigger to launch a dart into the air. Official NERF ELITE foam darts are tested and approved for performance and quality and are great for indoor and outdoor play. Eyewear recommended (not included). Requires 4x 1.5v AA batteries (not included). Includes: blaster, clip, 10 darts, 1 exclusive virtual item code, and instructions."

MONOPOLY: ROBLOX 2022 EDITION - $19.99 "In the MONOPOLY: ROBLOX 2022 EDITION board game, players buy, sell, and trade some of their favorite ROBLOX experiences including! Featuring artwork, themes, and gaming elements inspired by the popular online platform, players move around the board buying as many Dev Home Offices and Dev Studio Offices as they can. The game is for 2-6 players, ages 8 and up, and makes a great gift for ROBLOX fans! Includes gameboard, 6 tokens, 28 Property cards, 16 Chance cards, 16 Community Chest cards, 32 Dev Home Offices, 12 Dev Studio Offices, 2 Dice, money pack, and game guide."

