Roblox Just Added a Major Fortnite Feature (And Reactions Are Mixed)

With such a variety of games on offer, Roblox has something for people of all ages. But it’s no secret that the game is especially popular with younger generations, similar to other big titles like Fortnite. And now, Roblox wants to make sure the game lets players really express themselves like they can in many other popular titles like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals. After a recent overhaul to in-game avatar models, Roblox has officially added emotes to the game. And it’s going about how you might expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Roblox avatars are easily recognizable for their blocky appearance. But the game is making strikes to give those cubified avatars a bit more personality and expression. Recently, Roblox avatars were updated to include more realistic physics for features like hats, hair, and faces. With those more expressive appearances, the next step was almost obvious. On August 7th, Roblox added the ability for creators to make and distribute custom avatar emotes. These emotes are short animations that show off emotions such as waving, taking a power pose, and more. Emotes are pretty common in multiplayer games these days, and it makes sense that Roblox is joining in the fun.

Since the emotes arrived, Roblox players have been checking out the options. And those options apparently run the full range, from many animations that players are calling “mid” up through truly peak options. Not every animation is a winner, but that ones that are good seem to be really good. As one player on the r/roblox Subreddit puts it, “This update is a curse and bless for us.”

Players Are Obsessed With These Roblox Emotes

As with anything on Roblox, what comes next is largely up to the creators who make content on the platform. Avatar creators can now make their own custom emotes to sell or distribute to Roblox players. And therein lies that “blessing and curse” duality. With games like Marvel Rivals and Fortnite, emotes are created by the developers and distributed to players. But the nature of Roblox means that anyone who is set up as an avatar creator can now make these new emotes. And that’s resulted in a wide array of options already.

Players are already loving some of the options available for Roblox emotes. In particular, the car emote seen above is popular thanks to the Transformers vibe it gives off. This, along with the Peter Griffin-style death pose from Family Guy, are being called “peak” by many Roblox fans. Clearly, there are some major plus sides to emotes coming to Roblox, and the humor and expressiveness are coming through.

But not everyone is so impressed. Some players are pointing out that the animations are often less than smooth, with some even suspecting the use of AI. Most, however, believe it’s just “really unclean mocap,” as one Redditor puts it. Others are just bracing for an influx of in-game glitches and questionable emotes, some of which are already making their way into the game.

Even with these complaints, it seems like players are overall enjoying the influx of new, custom-created emotes in Roblox. As one player puts it, “Can’t wait for every TikTok dance ever to be on the platform as emotes.” Whether that’s a plus or a drawback really depends on your perspective.

What do you think of the new Roblox emote feature? Let us know in the comments below.