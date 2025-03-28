Marvel Rivals Is Giving Away Venom’s Twerking Emote for Free

Yesterday, Marvel Rivals revealed a brand-new Pick-Up Bundle packed with Chrono Tokens and other rewards, including the new Hyper Orange Venom skin. But a new Fanta-colored look isn’t all that Venom has going on right now, as Marvel Rivals has also added a Venom twerking emote to the game. The new emote is not part of the paid Pick-Up Bundle but rather a last-minute add-on to the existing Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure reward path. And that means that the Venom twerk emoji, officially called Symbiote Boogie, is free – so long as you claim it in time.

After prior teasers suggested we might soon see Venom twerking in the game, Marvel Rivals has officially confirmed they’re adding this new emote as a free gift for the very first Marvel Rivals April Fools celebration. It is a new, final reward on the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure quest path, which is a free board-game style quest filled with tasks for players to complete.

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure started on March 7th, with a total of 24 rewards for players to claim. With only one free roll every 48 hours, getting all 24 takes some time, which is bad news for gamers just now feeling invested with the free Venom twerking emote added on. In order to claim the new April Fools reward, players will need to have unlocked all 24 prior rewards first. So, if you haven’t yet begun the journey, now’s a great time to start.

🃏 April Fools is just around the corner, Rivals – and the smoothest symbiote in the Multiverse is ready to celebrate!



The Symbiote Boogie emote reward will arrive in Marvel Rivals on March 31st at 5 PM PDT and be available for gamers to claim until 5 PM PDT on April 3rd. That’s just a few days to remember to log in and check in with Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure to unlock the Symbiote Boogie emote so you, too, can make Venom twerk in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Fans Love Venom Twerk Emote… And They Want More

While a few gamers aren’t interested in the meme, most Marvel Rivals fans are thrilled to see the Venom emote become a reality. Since the game launched, players haven’t been able to stop making jokes and references to Venom’s impressively defined booty. Now, the Symbiote Boogie emote takes that fan love to a whole new level as Venom really shows off. Those familiar with Venom’s character know that this kind of silliness is very much on brand for him, and they’re thrilled to see it arrive in the game.

Along with positive reactions to the upcoming addition of a twerking Venom emote come player demands for other twerking Marvel heroes. She-Hulk isn’t in the game just yet, but that crossover from the MCU show feels pretty obvious. But that reference aside, gamers have their requests lined up and ready to go. The comments on the Marvel Rivals post on X have player requests for twerk emotes for The Thing, Susan Storm, Ironman, and more. In fact, some players want Marvel Rivals to make the emote universal so it can be applied to any character in the game. That would likely bring a whole new meaning to Scarlet Witch’s “pure chaos” battle cry.

Are you prepared to unlock the new Symbiote Boogie emote when it goes live in a few days? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.