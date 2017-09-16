Robonauts Cinematic Launch Trailer Drops, Now Available in Nintendo Switch eShop

The adorable space title Robonauts is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop and a new launch trailer just dropped to celebrate the release.

The latest video is a cinematic adventure that follows the adorable little robonaut as he suits up and sets out into wild planetary terrain on official mission business. The cute little guy runs into the planet’s dangerous inhabitants seen below and you just can’t help that slight “aw” that comes out as the events unfold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robonauts combines familiar arcade shooting with a few other surprise components to the game’s mechanics as well. This sci-fi platformer provides colourful graphics to appeal to a wide audience, while also supplying a fun adventure that can be played solo, as well as with friends.

The game promises a perfectly balanced field of play. With easy-to-learn mechanics, Robonauts still boasts a unique challenge for players. It also houses 12 unique planets to explore, which makes the multiplayer capability that more fun. With the beautiful musical stylings thanks to composer Simon Viklund, and the vivid art represented seen throughout the narrative, Robonauts looks to be little adventure for gamers to delve into.

Robonauts is available now in the Nintendo eShop, with a PlayStation 4 release slated for September 19th.

For other Nintendo news; did you hear that in addition to Skyrim, both DOOM and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is also coming to the Nintendo Switch? And don’t forget about the upcoming Super Mario Odyssey with its newly announced user-friendly Photo Mode. It’s a great time to be a Nintendo fan!