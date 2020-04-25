Rock Band Removes Lizzo Song Due to Uncensored Word Being Included

Rock Band 4 has removed a Lizzo song after uploading the uncensored version of the track, which in turn required players to sing explicit lyrics in order to get a perfect score. This week, the popular music game was injected with new DLC that added a slab of new music, including Lizzo's popular song "Juice." However, not long after Juice was added, it was pulled. Why? Because Harmonix uploaded the uncensored version of the song, which means it asked players to sing explicit lyrics.

As you would expect, this glaring mistake quickly started to make the rounds within the game's community, and then on social media, but it still took the developer roughly 48 hours to pull the song and issue the following apology:

"'Juice' is being pulled from the store and we will be releasing an updated version as soon as possible, likely late next week. Apologies for any inconvenience," said Rock Band's official Twitter account.

"Juice" is being pulled from the store and we will be releasing an updated version as soon as possible, likely late next week. Apologies for any inconvenience. — Rock Band (@RockBand) April 23, 2020

As you can see, the game's official Twitter account noted that the clean, edited version of the song should be uploaded sometime late next week, but for now we don't have confirmation of this or an exact date. The Twitter account also notes that players who already purchased the DLC will get the new version of the song for free.

As you would expect, reactions to the news are pretty varied. Some are upset the song is being censored, while others are wondering how the heck any of this happened.

Nah. Can leave it off. Don't think anyone wanted it — Dan Bushong (Twitch.tv/DarknessEmp21) (@DanBushongVA) April 23, 2020

Can’t believe it was accepted to be sold that way in the first place — derpferdler (@derpferdler) April 23, 2020

I'm wondering how that mishap got through the Q&A process without anyone batting an eye — Mr. LazeBaze (@Dinoman87) April 23, 2020

Just leave it, who playing Rock Band at this point cares / doesn’t want uncensored music? Aint no one suing you, not that they even could as it’s downloadable content, which isn’t necessary to rate. — Tom . (@freex79) April 23, 2020

Rock Band 4 is available for PS4 and Xbox One.

