Rocket League Announces Changes to Challenges

Following fan feedback, Psyonix and Epic Games have announced changes to challenges in Rocket League Season 1. These changes will make a pair of challenges in the game a bit more manageable than they were previously. The Stage 2 challenge "Make it to the Quarter-Finals in 4 Psyonix scheduled Tournaments" has been replaced with "Play in 4 Psyonix scheduled Tournaments." The Stage 3 challenge "Get 200 Assists in Online Matches" has now been lowered to a more manageable 50 assists. The changes to the challenges are now live in the game, and should hopefully make things a bit more enjoyable!

More information can be found in the link in the Tweet embedded below.

After seeing your feedback over the last few weeks about some of the Season 1 Challenges, we’ve decided to make a few changes. Read on for details: https://t.co/SLUbaq5YlX pic.twitter.com/tczyw9r67M — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) November 11, 2020

Notably, players that have already made progress in these challenges will see that progress carried over. In the case of the Stage 2 challenge, one Quarter-Final will translate to one tournament played in. In the case of the Stage 3 challenge, players that have already cleared 50 assists will notice that the progress bar for the challenge is now gone. These players must clear one more assist to complete the challenge. For everyone else, the progress bar will reflect all of the assists that have already been made, but the requirement will now feature the new number.

Apparently, the issue with these challenges was not the level of difficulty; Rocket League players simply found both of them to be far too time-consuming. This led Psyonix and Epic Games to make the changes. So far, it seems that Rocket League fans are enjoying the changes, though some players are already pointing out other challenges that could use an update, as well. As of this writing, it does not seem that any other Season 1 challenges will receive an update, but clearly the developer is paying close attention to the fans. If demand is high enough, more changes will happen.

Rocket League is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Rocket League? What do you think of these changes?