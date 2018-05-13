Rocket League Cross-Platform Party Support Coming This Summer

At long last, it’s here: Rocket League players can finally party up with friends on other platforms via cross-party platform support.

Developer Psyonix made the long-awaited, highly-anticipated announcement earlier this week, revealing that the feature is summer bound.

How the system works is as follows: register an in-game ID that is a combination of a name with a unique code, for example, Scarab#7777. After this, add friends from other platforms by entering their ID into the new, in-game friends list. And then party up with them and play online.

Psyonix has been talking about the feature for a long time now, and had previously revealed it would be coming in 2018, but it didn’t say when. We still don’t know when exactly it will hit, but we do know it will apart of the game’s huge string of summer updates, and arrive sometime in either July or August.

The Rocket League community is large and extensive across multiple platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as you would expect from one of the world’s most popular games. For almost three years now, the player-base has been divided across the platforms, which of course means certain people have missed out on the opportunity to play with friends.

This is also significant for the game’s competitive scene. Given the fact that the PC is the platform of choice for the competitive circuit and pro players, means it has been very difficult (if not impossible) for console players who can’t afford a PC, or don’t have one for whatever reason, to make it to the top. The world’s best teams play on PC, so if you don’t have one, you can’t play with them, but that will change with this update.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our previous post that covered the announcement of the game’s summer roadmap, which includes cross-platform party support, a new progression system called “Rocket Pass,” new DLC, new limited-time seasonal events, and much more.

If you haven’t played in awhile or are itching to jump in for the first time, now is as good of a time as ever, with a double drop-rate weekend currently ongoing.