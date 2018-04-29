Rocket League and DLC Discounted on PS4 for Limited Time

PlayStation 4 owners who haven’t yet purchased Rocket League or some of the game’s DLC can now buy what they lack at a discount for a limited time.

The PlayStation discounts are open to everybody, but PlayStation Plus subscribers can save even more through the deal with an additional 10 percent off of whatever you’re looking for. Psyonix announced the Rocket League sale through the game’s official Twitter account and provided an end date for the promotion that’s scheduled to end in just a few short days.

Looking for Rocket League on @PlayStation? RL and select DLC are 30% off (40% off for PS Plus subscribers) through May 1! Details: https://t.co/GtntzFCZEa pic.twitter.com/hj7LFvBmN6 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 26, 2018

Following the link in the tweet above will take you to the PlayStation Store where you’ll find the game itself marked down to $13.99 as opposed to the game’s typical price of $19.99. Scroll down a bit and you’ll find the game’s available DLC that’s discounted with every item except for the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack included in the sale. If you’ve got something in mind that you’re looking for, we’ve got the full list of discounted DLC below with none of the prices crossing the $4 mark.

Fact & Furious DLC Bundle

Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger

Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline

The Fate of the Furious Ice

Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

Hot Wheels Twin Mill III

Rocket League Vulcan

Rocket League Proteus

Rocket League Triton

Rocket League Aftershock

Rocket League Marauder

Rocket League Esper

Rocket League Masamune

Batman v. Superman: Dawn

Rocket League Chaos Run DLC Pack

Back to the Future Car Pack

Rocket League Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC

Rocket League Supersonic Fury DLC Pack

The discounted promotions is only available until May 1 and is limited to PlayStation 4 players, so you’ll have to get whatever you want from the deal before the offer ends at the start of next month. If you haven’t yet played Rocket League or have just been waiting for a discount to get the already cheap game for even less, the PlayStation Store’s description should fill you in on what you’re missing out on.

“Soccer meets racing once again in our long-awaited, physics-based multiplayer-focused sequel to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars! Choose a variety of high-flying vehicles equipped with huge rocket boosters and soar into the air to score amazing aerial goals, perform incredible saves, and even demolish enemy players at unbelievable speeds!”