Rocket League and DLC for Nintendo Switch on Sale Now

Nintendo Switch owners who haven’t yet tried Rocket League or want to expand their experience with some new content can do so at a discount for a limited time.

The Rocket League sale was announced through the game’s Twitter page with the reveal that both the game and the DLC that can be found in the Nintendo Switch eShop are 25 percent off. Switch owners can take advantage of the deal now that the discount is live, but it won’t be available for too much longer with the promotion ending on Feb. 15.

#RLonSwitch is on sale worldwide! Rocket League and DLC are 25% off in the Nintendo Switch eShop through Feb 15. pic.twitter.com/YVvrx0vnVv — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 10, 2018

Several Nintendo-themed cars and toppers exist in the game that are exclusive to the Switch version, but there are tons of different DLC options to further expand your garage of flashy vehicles. Back to the Future, Hot Wheels, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice DLCs are just some of the options that are available, the full lineup of content seen through Nintendo’s product page.

The Switch is the latest console to receive its own version of Rocket League, but that hasn’t stopped tons of player from opting for the handheld version of the game. Rocket League can be played both on the go and in the Switch’s docked mode, and what’s even better is that you don’t have to leave your friends who own other consoles behind either. The Nintendo Switch version supports cross-play with players on the Xbox One and PC as well, so you’ll hardly ever have a difficult time finding a game with friends. Unfortunately, PlayStation 4 players will be left out though as Sony still hasn’t gotten on board the cross-play train to allow gaming between consoles in games like Rocket League and Minecraft.

More details about Rocket League and the full list of contents included in the DLC options can be seen through the game’s product page. The sale on the game and the bonus content is live now through the Nintendo eShop, but it’ll only be available until Feb. 15.