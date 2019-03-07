‘Rocket League’ Double XP Event Starts Soon

Rocket League players will be able to earn twice the experience soon and will have a better shot at earning Painted items, but only for one weekend.

Psyonix announced Rocket League’s next Double XP weekend event on Tuesday, the latest event in a series of many Double XP weekends since Rocket League held its first back in October. Like the past events, bonus experience can be earned in several different match types, and the Painted item bonus applies to all Crates opened during the event. For any players who have unopened Crates in their inventories and have been holding off on acquiring some Keys to open them, this weekend will be a prime time to crack open some boxes since there’s a chance you’ll get a better item.

“During this special event, you can earn double the amount of base experience in all Casual, Competitive, and Extra Mode Playlist Matches via the ‘+100% Special Event’ XP bonus,” Psyonix’s Double XP weekend announcement said. “In addition to that bonus, all Crates will also have double the chance of containing Painted items. That means if you have any Crates in your inventory that you haven’t opened yet, this weekend will be a great time to do it!”

The 2XP/Double Painted Weekend starts tomorrow and runs until March 11! Check out the official blog for more info: //t.co/VQ8Q3FJvbq pic.twitter.com/KRBRXaVTvy — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 6, 2019

The exact start time for the Double XP weekend is March 7th at 2 p.m. PT with the event scheduled to run until March 11th at 10 a.m. PT, so players have a bit more time on both sides of the weekend to take part. For players who already have Golden Items leftover form in-game events, Psyonix warned that the bonus drop rates for Painted items won’t apply to those loot boxes.

“The Double Painted item increase only applies to Crates and not Golden Items from in-game events,” Psyonix explained. “This is because Golden Items already have increased odds of containing Painted items.”

Rocket League’s Double XP event is scheduled to begin soon during the scheduled times listed above.

