Rocket League Fans Are Excited About the Game Going Free-to-Play
Earlier today, Psyonix and Epic Games announced that Rocket League will become a free-to-play game. The publisher also plans to reward players that have been there since the start. Surprisingly, the news appears to be going over well with the game's current audience and newcomers alike. It seems that the majority of players are happy that the game will see an increase in potential competitors, and that will go a long way towards ensuring the game continues to thrive online. It will be interesting to see if that opinion remains in the coming months, but for now, Rocket League fans seem excited about the change.
Good news, everyone!
League is gonna be free soon! Whaaaaaat!?
Some are looking forward to finding new people to play with.
playing in low ranked matches when @RocketLeague
is free to play pic.twitter.com/amuw88I9Kn
Fans are excited to see the game grow.
reactions of the Rocket League community!!! Pros, content creators, and
streamers all are so happy @RocketLeague
is going free to play and I can't wait to see all the new
faces!!! I'm ready to see a game I've loved for years
become even bigger!!!
People are going to be more willing to give Rocket League a try.
going free to play is a big deal honestly. I hope
this motivates some people to give it a shot considering it will no
longer be a money investment lost if you don't end up liking
it.
Rocket League going free to play is a big deal honestly.
This is going to lead to a big influx of players.
is going free to play soon. I've always wanted to try it
out.
Isn't that what it's all about?
going free to play kinda scares me but at the same time everyone should
have access to it because it's a banger
It should do a lot for the game's longevity.
think that Rocket League going Free To Play is bad, then you obviously
don't care about the game, its community and its Esports
scene.
Some are a bit less optimistic, however.
play is going to do nothing for Rocket League.
