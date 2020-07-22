Rocket League Fans Are Excited About the Game Going Free-to-Play

Earlier today, Psyonix and Epic Games announced that Rocket League will become a free-to-play game. The publisher also plans to reward players that have been there since the start. Surprisingly, the news appears to be going over well with the game's current audience and newcomers alike. It seems that the majority of players are happy that the game will see an increase in potential competitors, and that will go a long way towards ensuring the game continues to thrive online. It will be interesting to see if that opinion remains in the coming months, but for now, Rocket League fans seem excited about the change.

