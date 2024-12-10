Rocket League Reveals Plans for Frosty Fest 2024

Anyone that has driven in the winter knows it’s not an enjoyable experience, between the snow on the ground and the cold in the air. Rocket League‘s annual Frosty Fest event is a way to enjoy driving while safe and warm indoors, and the event is now live in the game. Between December 10th and the 31st, players will be able to compete in challenges to unlock a bunch of winter themed rewards, including wheels, a decal, a trail, new anthems, and more. In addition to those unlockable rewards, players can find some themed cosmetics in the Item Shop, including the Gingerbread House Decal and the Ugly Sweater Decal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lo-fi music has been a staple of past Frosty Fest events, and that will remain the case this year. Players can look forward to a new batch of lo-fi remixes of Rocket League tracks, with 8 new ones appearing in the game. Players can get three of these anthems as Frosty Fest rewards, while the other five will be released through the Item Shop. All but one of these new remixes is by Frostycat, while players can find the new track “Games” by zensei ゼンセー. The full rewards and requirements list can be found below:

Snowglobe Avatar Border – play 7 matches online

– play 7 matches online Frostycat – Duality [LoFi] Player Anthem – in online matches get 20 first touches

– in online matches get 20 first touches ⁠1 Import Drop – in online matches get 5 assists

– in online matches get 5 assists Frosted Flannel Decal – in online matches hit the ball 70 times

– in online matches hit the ball 70 times Decennium (Frosted) Wheels – win 3 arcade playlist mode matches

– win 3 arcade playlist mode matches Frostycat – Glide [LoFi] – Player Anthem – in online matches earn 25,000 XP

– in online matches earn 25,000 XP Ice Cold Player Title – in online matches score 40 goals

– in online matches score 40 goals Playock (Frosted) Wheels – in online matches get 50 clears or centers

– in online matches get 50 clears or centers Frostycat – Gold [LoFi] – Player Anthem – in 5 online matches win by 2 goals or more

– in 5 online matches win by 2 goals or more Snowball Trail– complete 7 event challenges

rocket league gingerbread house decal

In addition to the cosmetics, players can expect to see new and returning limited time modes throughout Frosty Fest 2024. The first week of the event will see the arrival of two new LTMs: Split Shot and Split Shot Heatseeker. In an interesting twist, these two LTMs are going to be in competition with one another this week. The mode that gets played the most between December 10th and the 17th will stick around for week two. The second week of the event (December 17th through the 24th) will see the winning LTM against Winter Breakaway, which is making a return this year. For the third and final week (December 24th through the 31st), the week two winner will be paired with Rocket Labs.

RELATED: LEGO Fortnite Adding New Social Roleplay Mode This Week

From everything shown so far, Frosty Fest 2024 is looking like a fun way to close out the year. It remains to be seen how players will feel about the new LTMs, and the event on the whole. At the very least, the new cosmetics add a nice seasonal touch, and the new zensei ゼンセー track has a nice beat. Hopefully Rocket League fans will find plenty to enjoy throughout the next three weeks!

What do you think of this year’s Frosty Fest event? Do you plan on checking it out? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!