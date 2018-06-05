Rocket League Announces Jurassic World DLC

Rocket League is getting some Jurassic World DLC later this month that includes new Jeeps, accessories, and a spectacular Goal Explosion.

The Rocket League Twitter account shared news of the DLC that’s releasing on June 18 in a tweet that previewed the content. Featuring a trailer that’s seen above, the official Rocket League site offered more information on the upcoming DLC that’ll be available for $2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve teamed up with our friends at Universal once again to bring one of the greatest movie franchises of all time to Rocket League!” the Rocket League post said. “The Jurassic World Car Pack DLC will be available on June 18 for $1.99 (or regional equivalent) on all platforms and features new items that will remind everyone in the arena of when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.”

You’ll notice that the cars above are Jeep Wranglers, vehicles that Psyonix says will come with different decals for Jurassic World and Jurassic Park depending on whether you’re on the blue or orange team. Aside from the decals, the vehicles also come with other exclusive features.

“The Jeep Wrangler also comes with its own unique Wheels and Engine Audio, making your gas-powered Jeep a spitting image of the cars in the films.”

Vehicles aside, there’s also a beautiful Goal Explosion that’s included in the DLC pack. The Goal Explosion seen towards the end of the trailer features a massive T. Rex that explodes out of the goal, and the Rocket League Twitter account confirmed that you can use this Goal Explosion with any car, not just with the new Jeeps.

Hi Ben! The ‘T. rex’ Goal Explosion is part of the Jurassic World Car Pack DLC, but it can be used with any Battle-Car in Rocket League. Thank you! https://t.co/fOxFPQy2qF — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 4, 2018

A separate part of Rocket League’s site lists everything that’s included in the DLC pack with those contents categorized and listed below. Images of all the new content can be seen through Rocket League’s DLC gallery.

Decals

Jurassic Park (Orange Team)

Jurassic World (Blue Team)

Toppers

Jurassic Park Hard Hat

Antennas

Jurassic Park Flag

Jurassic World Flag

Ingen Flag

Goal Explosion

Rex Goal Explosion

Banners

DNA

Jurassic World

Jurassic Park

The timing of the Rocket League DLC couldn’t be better with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom scheduled to release this month as well on June 22. This DLC will be available a bit earlier on June 18 though, so you can look for it then ahead of the movie’s release.