Rocket League Now Allows Key Trading on the Xbox One

Rocket League players on the Xbox One can now trade their Keys with one another with Psyonix now enabling the feature.

Toward the end of July, an update went live for Rocket League players that laid the framework for the Key-trading feature on Microsoft’s console. The Zephyr update was a smaller one, but the most notable change, at least for Xbox One owners, was by far the chance to trade Keys for something that’ll satisfy both parties.

As of an announcement that was shared on the Rocket League subreddit just days ago, trading Keys is now possible on the Xbox One. The feature previously wasn’t enabled on the platform with Psyonix saying that it was a policy out of their control, so in order to implement the economy feature, Psyonix explained that there are some restrictions in place.

“Starting now, Key Trading is live on Xbox One, which means that you’ll be able to trade Keys for other in-game items in Rocket League going forward!” Psyonix said. “Please note, however, that in order to stay compliant with Xbox Live’s Terms of Service, trades involving Keys on Xbox One cannot be one-sided — if you’re trading a Key to another player, they will have to trade an item to you in the same exchange.”

That doesn’t mean that it has to be a trade of equal value, however. The restrictions mean that all players have to do is give some sort of item during the same transaction. Passing an Uncommon item to the other player will be enough to allow a Key trade to go through, and you can even get your item back afterwards if you and the other party have agreed to do so.

Crates in Rocket League require a Key to open with the two loot items acquired separately from one another. Players can get Crates with relative ease in-game, but if you want a Key to open them, you’ll have to get them by purchasing them with real money. Decryptors are also an alternative, items that can be obtained through in-game events and can also open Crates, but the items gained in this way can’t be traded. If you want to open Crates quickly and make sure that you can still trade the new item with no issue, buying or trading for Keys is the way to go.

Trading Keys is now possible on the Xbox One with Rocket League’s full patch notes for Zephyr seen here.