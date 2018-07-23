Rocket League Loot Crate Drop Rates Revealed

The drop rates of different item rarities in Rocket League’s crates have been revealed ahead of larger loot-related changes coming this summer.

Like other games with loot box features, Rocket League’s various crates give players the chance to earn some rare loot that they otherwise might not be able to obtain anywhere else. While other games have since revealed the chances of each item dropping in the past the drop rates of Rocket League’s cosmetics remained unknown until now.

In a new post on the Rocket League site, Psyonix shared the rates for each item rarity that are as follows:

Rare Item: 55%

Very Rare Item: 28%

Import Item: 12%

Exotic Item: 4%

Black Market Item: 1%

Chance of receiving Painted attribute: 25%

Chance of receiving Certified attribute: 25%

It was also confirmed that the drop rates for the item rarities have been the exact same ever since the crate system first launched back in September 2016. Every single crate that’s been available in Rocket League had adhered to those parameters as well with those rates persisting to the next crates that are coming later in the summer.

As for how the crate system works, Psyonix also shared an explanation for that feature’s innerworkings. While some people might think that it works like a massive spinning wheel of Rocket League items that randomly stops on a cosmetic when you open a crate, it’s actually a more complicated three-step process that accounts for several different variables.

“Our Crate system uses a three-step process,” the explanation post continued. “When you open a Crate with a Key or Decryptor, the system first determines what rarity level to choose from — Rare, Very Rare, Import, Exotic or Black Market — based on the percentages listed above. Next, the system determines which item within that rarity group is dropped. If you’re receiving an Import-level Customization Item from the Impact Crate, for example, each of the three Import items in the Impact Crate have an equal chance of dropping. Finally, the system determines if the item will drop with Painted and/or Certified attributes.”

While the crates with their various item drop rates will always be there for players, a new feature is coming this summer to allow for even more progression and loot-gaining opportunities. Rocket League’s Rocket Pass that works similarly to Fortnite’s Battle Pass was announced recently with two different versions offering more customization items, one of the versions paid and the other free. No release date for the Rocket Pass has been announced, but it’s coming sometime this summer.